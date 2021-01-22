REYNOLDSVILLE — A Worthville man was jailed for alleged theft charges believed by police to be related to several other theft investigations underway in Jefferson County.
Pennsylvania State Police in DuBois filed charges against Steven Allen Frampton, 27, of Worthville, on Jan. 15 including one felony charge for receiving stolen property.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a victim contacted state police to report he had parked a pickup truck owned by Diversified Gas & Oil along Reynlow Park and Sportsman Dam roads. He allegedly told police he left the truck unlocked and when he returned to it, his personal Iphone, his personal black Canon camera and his company-owned Iphone were all removed.
The next day, police reportedly received information of a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck being a suspect vehicle linked to several other theft investigations within Jefferson County, and being parked along Reeds Dam Road.
A trooper made contact with the truck at the location and found Frampton as the only person in the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
When the officer looked in the truck he was allegedly able to identify a Stihl chain saw matching the description of one stolen in a Sykesville police incident. The officer determined the chainsaw to be stolen after obtaining more information from Sykesville police. Based on this information the vehicle was impounded.
Officers received a search warrant for the vehicle, and searched it for further stolen items. The officers allegedly found the two Iphones and a Canon camera matching the description of the ones missing from the victim’s vehicle. The victim was able to positively identify the objects.
According to the affidavit, other suspected stolen items were seized from the vehicle during the search.
Frampton was held in the Jefferson County Jail before posting bail of $20,000. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 26 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.