ST MARYS — “Would you consider being my living donor?”
These are words in a Facebook post written by 28-year-old Adam Schwabenbauer, who is currently awaiting a kidney transplant. The St. Marys man has taken to social media to spread the word about his journey.
Schwabenbauer, who has worked as a carpenter for Wehler Construction for the past five years, was facing a kidney battle before he was even born.
When his mother, Shirley, was five months pregnant, a sonogram showed one of the twins she was carrying had an enlarged kidney. So, he was monitored closely at Magee Women’s Hospital, born Sept. 9, 1992. Schwabenbauer was taken to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh after birth for testing and monitoring, where tests showed Cystic Kidney Disease in both kidneys, with a valve obstruction causing reflux into his left kidney, she said. His left kidney was removed at 8 months old on May 28, 1993.
Schwabenbauer’s mother was his first donor, giving her son her kidney when he was 23 months old on Aug. 9, 1994.
Schwabenbauer enjoys spending time outdoors with family and friends, hunting and fishing, with his favorite hobby being trapping, he says. He also enjoys woodworking and carpentry.
“It is hard to do much of any of this when you have to be hooked to a machine for three and a half hours, three days a week,” Schwabenbauer says in his Facebook post June 9.
He found out his kidney was failing through blood work, said Schwabenbauer, when he was told to go to the emergency room at Penn Highlands Healthcare in DuBois, where he was then sent to UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh.
After about four days and many tests at UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, Schwabenbauer started dialysis in October 2020, and was added to the waiting list for a kidney transplant. The average lifespan of a transplanted kidney is 12 to 20 years.
“I’d say I’m pretty lucky to have had this one for over 26 years,” he noted.
But, as noted in his Facebook post, the average time on the waiting list is five years.
“The only way to speed up the process is to find a living donor. Receiving a kidney from a living donor has a lot higher success rate than using a cadaver kidney. Finding a living donor would mean I can get off dialysis, and back to my regular life,” he writes.
Schwabenbauer goes on to say he wants to be able to do the things he did prior to being on dialysis, like working full time, playing with his niece and nephew, going on hunting trips, house projects and vacationing.
He decided to take the search for a living donor into his own hands through social media when it was recommended by the doctors at his transplant evaluation.
“They told me it is one of the best ways to reach a lot of people who could be potential donors,” Schwabenbauer said.
It turns out they were right, as Schwabenbauer’s Facebook post has been shared 530 times as of June 17.
“The community response has been amazing,” he said.
To find out more about becoming a living donor, visit www.livingdonorreg.upmc.com.