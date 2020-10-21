DuBOIS — WPAL DuBois Fitness Center in downtown DuBois celebrated its fifth anniversary last week at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce After Hours event, the first of the fall season.
The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL), located at 37 East Long Ave., is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization that operates eight boxing gyms throughout western Pennsylvania.
The gyms have always been free for law enforcement officers and first responders and for children under the age of 18 to work out.
Last year, WPAL also started offering 100 percent free membership to the 7,000-square-foot fitness center to military personnel, active and veterans.
In addition, in May of this year, WPAL started offering healthcare workers free 24/7 access to the center.
Opening its doors in October of 2015, the fitness center has always offered free memberships to everyone between the ages of 6 and 18 and anyone currently attending high school.
WPAL’s motto is “Always for the Kids,” and it encourages all law enforcement officers, first responders and service men and women to work out in its gyms with the children from the area, said Executive Director Aaron Beatty, noting that this helps to build relationships and strengthen the community.
The WPAL Fitness Center is equipped with cardio equipment including treadmills, ellipticals, water rower, stair climber, and a recumbent bicycle, as well as an array of weight machines, benches, free weights, and more.
There are no administrative costs with the WPAL, everything is done with volunteers, said Beatty, noting that “it’s a labor of love” for him and treasurer Heather Rooker.
Anyone interested in learning more about the WPAL (Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League) is asked to check out the website at http://www.wpal.org or call them at 814-299-7650 or email info@wpal.org for more details. WPAL is always looking for volunteers and appreciate the time offered by community members, said Beatty.