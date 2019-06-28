Anyone who has the urge to challenge their mind and body and doesn’t mind getting dirty may want to participate in WPAL Fitness Center’s first ever Wicked Warrior Mud Run at Treasure Lake.
“These events are really blowing up across the country,” said Aaron Beatty, executive director of the Western Pennsylvania Athletic League, located in downtown DuBois. “We know that a lot of our local community members travel many miles to participate in similar events. Being that we live in one of the most beautiful parts of the country, I thought it would be a great event to give a try locally. We are already seeing zip codes from all over the state, as well as entries from some of the bordering states, too.”
The July 27th event, which will take place on the course utilized for the race named, “The Almighty,” is a five-plus mile trail, road and obstacle course mud run and all proceeds will benefit the WPAL Fitness Center, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, which offers free memberships to anyone between the ages of 6 and 18. The WPAL also encourages all first responders to work out in their gyms free of charge.
“There has definitely been a demand for something like this in our area as organizers did attempt a similar race on this course just a few years back,” said Beatty. “Mud runs/obstacle course races are a hit for people from all walks of life.”
Beatty said organizers have really tried to make this an event for everyone.
“For the fitness enthusiasts, we have the 5 mile course, for the newbie or veteran runner, the 2.2 mile course may be a better fit, and a free kids’ obstacle course,” said Beatty. “All of these races finish down the 340-foot by 40-foot slip and slide down the sledding hill.”
Though organizers are still game-planning ideas for the obstacles and mud areas daily, Beatty said adults will have to tromp through some wet areas and should expect to get wet and a little muddy.
“If someone is not into doing the physical activities at all, they are invited to come and enjoy the live music,” said Beatty. “We will have food trucks, concessions and a beer tent for those interested. We totally expect a strong turn out of people just to watch people enjoying the giant slip and slide.”
Registration will open at 8 a.m. on the day of the event. The first phase will be released at 10 a.m.
The cost will be $25 per runner if registered by May 31. After May 31st, cost will be $30. There will be a $50 “preferred runner” option for runners wishing to start in the first three waves of the race. Wave 1 will be released at 10 a.m., Wave 2 at 10:15 a.m., and Wave 3 at 10:30 a.m. All other runners will be released at 10:45 a.m. Anyone who registers by July 20 will receive a free t-shirt, but registrants will be accepted right up until race time.
The WPAL Wicked Warrior Kids’ Race, ages 3 and older, is an obstacle course race through the parking lot. There will fun and challenging obstacles and some muddy fun, as well, said Beatty. The Kids’ Race releases at 9 a.m. sharp.
“The kids will actually get to do a rope swing into a mud pit and an army crawl through it, too,” said Beatty.
More information on sponsorship opportunities is available by emailing info@wpal.org, or by calling them at 814-299-7640. Please “LIKE” their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois to stay up to date on the event.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this event to the DuBois area,” said Beatty. “Being that this is the first year we have taken control of the event, we are learning a ton. We have already added multiple new fun activities to the race and expect a very very exciting day.”