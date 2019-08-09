Organizers are calling the first ever WPAL Wicked Warrior event a huge success with more than 600 participants and more than $3,000 raised to benefit youth programs at the fitness center located in downtown DuBois.
“This event by far exceeded expectations in its first year of existence,” said Aaron Beatty, executive director of the local Western Pennsylvania Athletic League fitness center. “I cannot imagine what we can do next year with 12 months of planning and the experience we gained last weekend.”
Wicked Warrior, which was held July 27 at Treasure Lake, took place on the course utilized for the race named “The Almighty,” which was a 5-plus mile trail, road and obstacle course mud run and all proceeds benefited the WPAL Fitness Center, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, which offers free memberships to anyone between the ages of 6 and 18. The WPAL also encourages all first responders to work out in their gyms free of charge.
Beatty said the organizers tried to make this an event for everyone. He said a total of 130 participated in the Kids’ Race, 72 people took on the intermediate course and 306 individuals braved the main course, covering 5.5 miles. All of the races finished down the 340-foot by 40-foot slip and slide on the sledding hill.
It took 100 volunteers to make it work, said Beatty. Contributing organizations included the Treasure Lake Property Owners’ Association, the Treasure Lake Sportsman’s Club and The North Point Volunteer Fire Department.
“We also enjoyed having young people from Abraxas and Pentz Run Youth Services helping during the event,” said Beatty. “There were an estimated 1,200 people onsite during the day — what an amazing turnout.”
For those who were not as adventurous, the day included live music, food trucks, concessions and a beer tent.
Beatty expressed appreciation to Treasure Lake and new General Manager Ed Clark Jr. for allowing WPAL to hold the event.
Anyone interested in helping with planning or volunteering for next year’s WPAL Wicked Warrior is asked to contact WPAL DuBois on Facebook, stop by the fitness center at 37 E. Long Ave., or call 814-299-7640.