BROOKVILLE — WRC Senior Services of Brookville has a leader dedicated to “keeping the sparkle” in the eyes of older adults for one day longer.
President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Sepich was recently recognized by McKnight’s Long-Term Care News for doing just that.
McKnight’s Long-Term Care News is a “business news magazine serving the institutional long-term care field, focusing especially on the high-acuity, skilled nursing setting,” according to its website.
WRC Senior Services of Brookville is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing living options for people of all ages moving through life’s transitions, operating 10 senior living residencies throughout the northwest region of Pennsylvania.
Prior to WRC, Sepich was involved in construction, operation, renovation and initiation of more than 34 facilities in Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland and China, according to a news release. She joined WRC Senior Services in 2015. Since then, she has facilitated the opening of Water Run Landing, Highland Oaks Personal Care, Villas Independent Living and the Bistro restaurant, to improve the quality of life for residents.
Going back to 24 years old, Sepich’s mission was to “Make a meaningful difference in the lives of older adults by keeping the sparkle in their eye one day longer,” said the article in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News.
“I’ve had a lot of people criticize my decision to be in long-term care and ask me, ‘Why do you want to be around old people all the time, when all they do is die?’” she is quoted in the article as having said. “For me, this work has never been about living or dying, but about making life the best it can be for our residents while they’re here.”
Danielle Corrigan-Gabler, director of census development at WRC Senior Services, said the feature piece on Sepich is important because it captures who she really is.
“Barbara works tirelessly to nurture and develop those around her, to ensure that her employees become the very best version of themselves,” she said. “At the end of the day, when working for Barbara, you know that you are being pushed to a level of greatness, but also that she loves and cares for you on a whole other level than any other supervisor or boss has before.”
Besides developing great leaders, Sepich fully invests herself in the residents and people around her, Corrigan-Gabler said.
To view the article, visit www.mcknights.com/print-news/profile-barbara-sepich-jazzed-to-help-seniors/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.