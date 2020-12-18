FALLS CREEK — Despite the coronavirus, the Wreaths Across America event at the Beechwoods Cemetery will still be held this Saturday along with all the other cemeteries across the country that will be honoring veterans.
The ceremony will take place Saturday at the Beechwoods Cemetery at noon. Beechwoods Cemetery is located at 252 Cemetery Road in Falls Creek. Every participating cemetery across the country will also be having their ceremonies at the same time.
The goal of Wreaths Across America each year is to remember, honor and teach through the ceremony held at nearly 2,000 participating locations across the country. The ceremony at the Beechwoods Cemetery is organized by Marilyn and Jack Tully, of Brockway.
The cemetery has about 515 veterans’ graves, and the Tullys make sure they have enough wreaths for every one of them. They say they don’t want to have to pick and choose which graves get a wreath.
As in years past, the event will begin with a brief but meaningful ceremony at the Beechwoods Cemetery Chapel.
“It all takes place outdoors so everyone should dress for the weather and it’s important to follow CDC guidelines,” Marilyn Tully said.
Everyone attending is asked to wear masks and follow social distancing. Following the ceremony, the placing of the wreaths will take place. Again, this will include having to walk around the cemetery, and those planning to help place wreaths should wear proper footwear.
The Tullys’ son, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Tully, is buried in the Beechwoods Cemetery. He was killed in action in 2007 while serving in Iraq.
“We definitely couldn’t do this by ourselves, but it’s a labor of love. It just brings home the remembrance of our veterans,” Tully said. “I keep thinking in years to come, I hope someone remembers our son like that.”
For more information call Jack and Marilyn Tully at 814-375-4684.