ST. MARYS — The Steering Committee of Women Who Care invites area women to become a “Donor Advisor for a Day.” All women who renew their membership or become new members by Dec. 27 will be entered into a drawing for the opportunity to give their favorite 501c3 charity a special $500 award in the New Year. The Steering Committee has set aside $1,000 in granting money as an early-bird membership incentive to two members.
Women Who Care, a project of the Elk County Community Foundation, invites all area women to join their group of close to 250 area women. This philanthropic organization continues to grow and make an impact throughout our communities. WWC brings women from diverse backgrounds together to combine their philanthropic leadership and strengthen the Elk County community through the power of collective giving. Members are invited to participate in a spring social event and the annual meeting in the fall, where women gather, socialize, award grants, and make a difference in their communities.
It’s easy to become a member of Women Who Care. A yearly gift of $100 or more begins one’s annual membership. Donors may donate at that level, or opt to give at a higher level. Various levels of membership allow women to pool their funds to make impactful contributions to the community. A membership entitles one to vote on the organizations and programs that will receive funding each year. The Annual Membership Year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. Gifts can be made anytime within the Annual Giving Period from Oct. 1 to June 1. But remember, early-bird paid memberships come with the added incentive of being entered into the Donor Advisor for a Day drawing.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the founding of Women Who Care. Since 2009 a total of $222,700 has been invested back into our communities. The philanthropic organization continues to grow and make an impact throughout our communities. For more information, to renew your membership, or to become a member, contact the Elk County Community Foundation at 834-2125 or join online at www.elkcountyfoundation.org.