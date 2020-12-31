Editor’s note: The Courier Express newsroom staff selected 12 top stories to revisit as we close out 2020. The following is a snapshot of those articles from throughout the year, in no particular order.
Introducing Ace: DuBois selects K-9 dog to help fight drugs
DuBOIS — When DuBois City Police Officer Zayne Rhed completes his training in late March or early April, he will have a new partner — Ace, a Belgian Malinois — in the fight against drugs in the community.
“This brings us one step closer to getting our K-9 Unit,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.
Suplizio said both Rhed and Officer Casey Doherty visited Phillips Command Dogs in Olean, New York, where Ace has been purchased. The firm will be responsible for the training of both the dog and Rhed, his K-9 handler.
“It’s extremely exciting for me and the police department,” said Rhed, a city police officer since 2012. “It’s something that I have always wanted to do.”
Ace will be trained as a dual-purpose K-9 for narcotics apprehension and tracking, said Rhed, noting that the Belgian Malinois breed is known to be successful in the military and in any facet of police life.
Wolf orders ‘non-life sustaining’ businesses to close
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all “non-life sustaining” businesses in Pennsylvania to close their physical locations as of 8 p.m. today (March 19) to slow the spread of COVID-19. Enforcement actions against businesses that don’t comply will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, March 21, according to the governor’s office.
The order is effective immediately and to remain in effect until further notice.
Under Wolf’s order, more than 150 types of businesses have been told to close their physical locations. Wolf said his order would be enforced by state troopers, local officials, the state Health and Agriculture departments and the Liquor Control Board.
Man uses journey to spread positivity, hope to disabled community
ST. MARYS — Johnsonburg native Zac Wolfe, 28, has taken a life-changing situation and turned it into a way to spread positivity to the disabled community and beyond.
Wolfe’s life changed forever when on July 3, 2011, at age 19, a tragic car accident classified him as a quadriplegic.
Wolfe put much of his motivation and energy into his “Adaptive Outdoorz” personal blog on Facebook and website to help people facing similar situations, who may feel discouraged by a disability.
“My goal is to bring the disabled community together to share unique stories of overcoming obstacles and being active outdoors, as well as to help others who are struggling to find the inner strength to move forward. Everyone adapts to their own situation differently, and by sharing our stories, we can learn from one another.”
Penn Highlands layoffs to ensure financial stability through pandemic
DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare officials announced that they have reduced staffing levels across the five-hospital system by approximately 600 employees to ensure the health system’s ongoing financial stability during the coronavirus pandemic.
The effort was completed through furloughs (through May 31), layoffs and the elimination of outside agency staffing. These measures will take effect immediately and will not compromise patient care or safety, a press release said.
“This was a difficult decision to make, but if we did not take meaningful and decisive action, the long-term viability of our health system is at risk,” said PHH CEO Steven Fontaine. “I hope we will be able to recall many of these affected workers once the pandemic subsides and volumes increase.”
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Reynoldsville Veterans Memorial Park
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Memorial Park Committee gathered at the back of the park site that will honor veterans to celebrate the official groundbreaking ceremony and kick off the major fundraising season.
The master of the ceremony was Sam Bundy, advisor for the park committee, who introduced several guests who have been instrumental in the progress made on the park so far. He also thanked the list of those who have donated money, time, and equipment to the park for the work that has already been completed.
“Even though we’ve gotten some work done, and more work is to be done, what we thought we would do is pause for a moment and give us a chance to talk to people about what we’re doing, what we plan to do, how far we’ve come, and how far we plan to go,” Bundy said.
Sandy Township initiates consolidation talks with DuBois
DuBOIS — The Sandy Township Supervisors at a reorganization meeting decided that they would like to talk with the City of DuBois about consolidation between the two municipalities and the possibility of pursuing a study to review the pros and cons of consolidation.
Bill Beers, one of the two new supervisors, proposed directing township Manager Shawn Arbaugh to meet with city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio and get some preliminary information about a consolidation study through the state.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan made the motion and Sam Mollica, also a new supervisor, seconded the motion.
“I believe that a study initiated by us should be funded by us,” said Supervisor Jim Jeffers. “Historically, the city has been for consolidation and Sandy Township has been against consolidation. I know there usually is grant money out there from the state and they usually supply a list of vendors to do studies now. I know the state is pro-consolidation, so that would lead me to believe that the list they supply are pro-consolidation. I feel for a true independent study to give you honest evaluations, it would be best to be done independently, if we acquire grant money that there’s no attachments to it, that we have to use their vendors. I believe, like I said, historically, where different communities stood. I feel that we should fund the survey or evaluation by ourself and I believe you get a more honest evaluation.”
Biden declares victory in presidential race
Democrat Joe Biden declared victory Saturday, Nov. 7, in his race to win the White House after several national news outlets called him the winner over President Donald Trump.
“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country,” Biden said on his Twitter account. “The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans – whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.”
NBC News, CNN, Fox News, The Associated Press and others reportedly gave Biden the win Saturday in Pennsylvania, where the former vice president was born. Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes unofficially pushed Biden past the 270 needed to win the presidency.
St. Marys man allegedly confesses to causing wife’s fatal overdose
ST. MARYS — The City of St. Marys Police Department has arrested a St. Marys man on a criminal homicide charge after he allegedly tried to purposely cause his wife to fatally overdose in July, according to an affidavit from Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob’s office.
Richard Glenn Thivener, 37, of St. Marys, is charged with criminal homicide and drug delivery resulting in death, both felonies in the first degree, and recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor in the second degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Jacob’s office Oct. 21.
COSMPD officers responded to reports of a double suicide at 242 N. Michael St. July 26, 2020, where upon arrival, a woman was found dead within the master bedroom. Thrivener was allegedly next to her in the bed, but was transported to the Penn Highlands Elk emergency room, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Oct. 21, 2020, Thivener was interviewed by COSMP at the department by an officer, a detective with the Elk County District Attorney’s Office and a Pennsylvania State Police officer. As a result, Thivener allegedly confessed to giving his wife Ativan, a brand name for Lorazepam, and provided details as to how he put 17 Ativan capsules in her soup without her knowledge, intending to cause her death, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The Hitching Post carries nearly 50 years of history, family memories
DuBOIS — The Hitching Post on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois has been a family affair for nearly 50 years – a place where many have created conversations and memories for decades.
Her parents, Bob Sr. and Dianne Harmick, opened the 24/seven business in 1971, starting with just “seven bottles of booze,” said co-owner Robin Meholick. Her brother, Ryan Harmick, and her mother, Dianne, are also currently co-owners. Bob Harmick Sr. died 26 years ago.
She said her father was also the one to first bring chicken wings to the area. When U.S. veterans would come home from war, he was known for cooking them a bunch of wings to welcome them home.
In the 1970s and ‘80s, The Post was even crazier, Meholick said with a laugh, recalling the saloon-swinging doors inside the building, mud wrestling and many fistfights. It was also around for the DuBois flood in ‘72, when Bob Sr. road a boat through the building, or when he let DuBois area students paint the dining room for a dance held there.
The Post still has some of its old roots on the walls, including Harmick family photos, a cowboys and Indians painting, newspaper clippings and a sweatshirt given to Bob Sr. by a U.S. Military base. The establishment is also known for its wooden bench and “The Hitching Post” mural, where many have taken photos they’ll always treasure.
Weeklong peaceful protest held in Punxsutawney
PUNXSUTAWNEY — Chris Dyson, a Punxsutawney local, found the courage to speak up with the help of some friends, and hosted a weeklong peaceful protest along Mahoning Street.
The protest gathered everyday from 2 to 9 p.m. for the week, walking with signs and chanting occasionally. The protest will also be held again on June 19, or Juneteenth, a day that celebrates the ending of slavery in the United States. The group had about 100 signatures in a book used to track participation.
Dyson has lived in Punxsutawney for 18 years, since he was 3 years old, and has noticed his share of negativity in Punxsutawney, even if he has never been a direct target of it.
The community knows Dyson as the pastor’s son, and accepts him. When he attended IUP, he heard a lot of black students say they didn’t feel safe in town.
PHH frontline workers to start receiving COVID-19 vaccine
DUBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare will receive its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to PHH Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.
“We’re pleased to come to you with good news this week. We are turning a significant corner in combating the pandemic,” Norman said during a media teleconference in December.
Norman noted that the rollout of the vaccine is the latest update PHH has received from Pfizer and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“Of course, we are very encouraged to have a vaccine on its way to us, but it remains critical for our communities to understand our area is not through the worst of this pandemic,” said Norman. “It’s also important to note there is a period of a few weeks from the moment the first shot is administered until an individual is considered to benefit from maximum protection of the vaccine. Like any vaccine, the COVID-19 vaccine does not guarantee an individual will not be infected with the virus from person-to-person contact just because they’ve gotten the vaccine.”
Game Commission files charges in deer abuse case
BROOKVILLE — The Pennsylvania Game Commission filed charges in January related to the video circulating social media of two Brookville teenagers repeatedly abusing a deer while hunting on Nov. 30, 2019.
The Game Commission filed charges against Alexander Brock Smith, 18, of Brookville, including four felony charges, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals – causing serious bodily injury or death, three misdemeanor charges of corruption of minors, cruelty to animals, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and four summary charges of drive or disturb game, taking/possession of game or wildlife, use of device/method prohibited by chapter, and violating rules and regulations of game commission.
The Game Commission also filed charges against a 17-year-old juvenile, of Brookville, in the juvenile court including four felony charges, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals (conspiracy), two misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, and four summary charges of drive or disturb game, taking/possession of game or wildlife, use of device/method prohibited by chapter, and violating rules and regulations of game commission.
The video of the two abusing a white-tailed deer has circulated social media, and been seen by thousands of people worldwide at this time, according to the Game Commission website. The Game Commission’s Facebook page and phones have been inundated for months by concerned citizens demanding action be taken against the two teens.