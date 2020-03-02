BIG RUN — When Martha Jones celebrated her 22nd birthday this year, she was actually 88 years old.
Her birthday is Feb. 29.
Jones has a leap year birthday, and her family went “all out” with her birthday celebration this year. They hosted a card shower for her, sharing flyers around town and on Facebook to encourage people to send birthday cards to her.
Kris Cryster, Jones’ granddaughter, said Jones loves to receive cards. They were hoping to have cards coming to her in the mail leading up to her birthday because it makes her so excited to receive them.
“She absolutely loves cards. When she gets them, she displays them all over the house. If there’s a pictures of a grand kid or a relative in it, she’ll show you when you walk in. She has a stack at her desk, and she’ll just read through the cards,” Cryster said.
In a normal year, Jones doesn’t like to celebrate her birthday because she has two relatives who have birthdays on Feb. 28 and March 1; one of her great-grandsons and her oldest son. She would rather they celebrate their birthdays than try to move her birthday to one of those days.
“She says, ‘I no longer have a birthday, it’s the baby’s birthday so we’re celebrating the kids. I’m too old for a birthday.’ We want to make sure she still has the special day and a special birthday,” Cryster said.
The family also planned a birthday party for Jones to celebrate since her birthday only comes around once every four years. She has 29 members in her immediate family; four children, eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
“She does all these card showers for other family members, and we really wanted to do something nice for her,” Cryster said.
The card shower was a surprise for Jones so she would be excited when she started getting cards in the mail. Cryster said some days the only place Jones goes is to get her mail, so it’s exciting when she gets a card.
Many people around town know and remember her birthday because she used to be a crossing guard, and hers is the only leap year birthday in Big Run.