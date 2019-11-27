PUNXSUTAWNEY — Lisa’s Ladybugs tried something new with their Turkey Trot t-shirts this year, and invited a former patient to design their shirt.
4-year-old Drew Caylor came up with a drawing for the group to use as their t-shirt design this year, and she couldn’t be happier about it.
“I just love the whole idea of somebody that we’ve helped designing it,” Lori Ebel said, the founder of Lisa’s Ladybugs. “We had talked about having somebody younger do it, at least this year, and her parents have been very supportive of stuff we’ve done in the past.”
Drew was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, a cancerous tumor that grows behind the eye, in 2016. Lisa’s Ladybugs helped her family through the three rounds of chemotherapy she underwent. She has been cancer free since January 2017. The doctors were able to save her eye, but she has limited vision in that eye now, not that it slows her down any. Today, Drew is a spunky and energetic little girl, with a personality way bigger than she is.
“We were very honored that she thought of us, and thought of Drew,” Drew’s mom Leslie Caylor said. “We were already thankful for what they did when Drew was going through her cancer diagnosis.”
When Drew found out she was going to get to draw a shirt design, she knew exactly what she wanted it to look like. Caylor said they sat down together one night, and Drew made the turkey and lettering all herself, and was so proud of herself when she was done.
“We sold more shirts this year than we ever have before the Turkey Trot, and I’m sure it’s because Drew designed them,” Ebel said.
Caylor said her family has tried to help out Lisa’s Ladybugs with any fundraisers they do, and were glad to have this opportunity. A lot of their family and friends made sure to order one of the shirts for this year.
“We were sorting them and her eyes got huge, and she said ‘I made that,’” Caylor said about the first time Drew saw the shirts.
They have also signed up to participate in the run on Thanksgiving morning as well. Even though Drew is too young to understand how Lisa’s Ladybugs have helped her family, she will always have the t-shirts to look back at and remember this cool experience they gave her.