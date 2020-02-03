DuBOIS — It was 78-year-old Hank Webster’s second time braving Saturday’s frigid temperatures and plunging into the Treasure Lake for the annual DuBois Area YMCA Polar Bear Plunge — all to benefit the Strong Kids Campaign.
“I may well be the oldest participant, I don’t know,” said Webster, while drinking hot chocolate and waiting for the plunge to get under way.
He said he wanted to take part in the event because he and his wife go to the YMCA and participate in the Silver Sneakers program, a health and fitness program designed for adults 65-plus that’s included with many Medicare plans.
“We like to give back,” said Webster, of DuBois. “It goes to the Strong Kids program. Also, as a Scout leader I can relate my experiences about how to avoid hypothermia, such as don’t do this.”
The first time he participated in the event was in January 2017. But the past two years, it conflicted with the Bucktail Council Boy Scout Polar Bear Weekend and the Klondike Derby so he went camping instead of plunging.
“I have since thawed, taken a pause, and am now ready to support this cause,” said Webster.
Although the plunge only requires a $20 registration fee, Webster used Facebook prior to the event to raise additional money and collected a total of $320 to benefit the YMCA. He said he has family and friends to thank for that.
“I’m going to be impersonating a Boy Scout,” said Webster, who wore a Boy Scout shirt and shorts into the icy water,
His wife, Marianne, daughter and son-in-law were there to encourage him.
They were not surprised, he said, about his wanting to walk into the 32-degree water.
“Well, they know it’s me,” said Webster.
Webster walked into the lake to the end of the ice which was about chest high.
“There’s a shock but it’s mind over matter until the mind doesn’t matter,” said Webster. “But you walk in to basically shoulder depth. If you want to submerge you can. But I don’t want to get my sombrero hat wet.”