ST. MARYS — A 31-year-old St. Marys woman faces three third-degree felony charges after she allegedly sent nude photos to a 12-year-old boy.
Lacy Marie Nussbaum, 31, of St. Marys, has been charged with dissemination of sexually explicit material.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Nussbaum called the St. Marys Police Department April 25, saying a 12-year-old boy was threatening her. Nussbaum reportedly told police that the youth had naked pictures of her on his phone.
Police called the boy’s mother, informing her of the situation, advising her to examine the phone. The boy’s mother called back, informing police she found the photos, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Both the boy and his mother went to the SMPD station, where police reportedly verified the photos were on his phone.
Police interviewed Nussbaum April 26, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and she reportedly admitted she sent the photos, and that it was a mistake. She told police the boy asked for the photos, so she sent them.
Nussbaum’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 9 at the office of District Judge Mark Jacob of St. Marys.