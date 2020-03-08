DuBOIS — Sykesville native Mona Cramer, 87, had her first piano lesson when she was 5 years old. More than 80 years later, she still enjoys putting her fingers to the keys.
Cramer began voluntarily playing the piano for residents at DuBois Nursing Home about 30 years ago.
DNH residents gather in the activities room around twice a month, where Cramer plays the piano and retired music teacher Tammy Richko leads the singing. The women offer a variety of songs, including hymns and seasonal and patriotic tunes.
Cramer graduated with a degree in music education, and was a music teacher in DuBois Area Schools for more than two years. She also taught in central Pennsylvania for a while, and gave private piano lessons in her home for years.
Cramer’s husband, Leo, is a retired pastor. They both grew up in Sykesville Methodist Church and were a part of the choirs there. Cramer is now the organist at First United Methodist Church in Reynoldsville.
“Because of his work in the ministry, I’ve always been active in music,” she said.
When Cramer and her husband lived in Alaska, she played the autoharp and sang for children at area hospitals.
Cramer’s mother first lived at the DuBois Village, later being moved to the DNH after she fell. At that time, they had a choir there.
“Quite a few of the residents were good singers,” Cramer recalls. “They loved the hymns. When all else fails with your memory, you remember the music.”
Cramer’s mother’s long residency with DNH encouraged her to continue playing there, she says, after seeing how much joy it brings to the residents.
Gathering for music time at DNH brings back memories for some residents of when they used to sing throughout their lives, the ladies said.
Cramer and Richko say this is something great for both them and the residents, since they all enjoy music and fellowship.
“It’s something enjoyable to do with your friend,” Cramer said. “She enjoys this just like I do.”