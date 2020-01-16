DuBOIS — 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the DuBois Public Library, according to Director Rebecca McTavish.
On Sept. 1, 1920, the City of DuBois took it upon themselves to start a library for their community, said McTavish, noting the city passed a tax referendum to fund the library through municipal funds.
"Prior to that, there had been a volunteer-run library with materials, but it was the 1920s when we got the first municipal funding," she said.
The volunteer library had been opened in someone's home.
The original library funded by the city was located on East Long Avenue.
The current location of the library, built in 1979 through a capital fund, is 31 S. Brady St., in downtown DuBois.
"It's more central to downtown, to parking, to all the downtown businesses," she said.
In 1998, Sandy Township decided it was more convenient for their residents to access the City of DuBois library rather than travel a distance, or to wait for the bookmobiles to visit them, said McTavish.
"So the DuBois Public Library card is free to all residents of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township," she said.
With the start of the new year, McTavish said the library is working with other Clearfield County libraries to make all of their collections accessible to everybody in the county.
"Through the Clearfield County mobile unit, we can send materials back and forth between the other libraries quicker," said McTavish. "We used to have to mail resources. With the addition of technology, it's made it easier for patrons to access information all over the world. They can go online through our website and when they search, they're looking through, not just DuBois's collections, but all those in Clearfield County."
People still need their libraries, said McTavish, who has been the director for the last 10 years.
"While things are not getting checked out nearly as much as what they used to be, we're still relevant to the communities that we serve from pleasure reading materials, fiction books to health research to genealogical research," said McTavish. "We have materials that can be of service to everyone in this community."
"Some people just come sit and read, but a lot of people come in, they stay for longer periods of time using the computers, using WiFi," said McTavish. "Generally, the readers stop in, grab their stuff and go. But the people who are doing work here, research here, resume writing, things like that are staying."
The library is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.