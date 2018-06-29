PENFIELD — An arts and crafts extravaganza to which the community looks forward each year is just over a week away.
The 30th annual High Country Arts & Crafts Fair will be held July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Simon B. Elliot State Park in Penfield.
The fair began in 1989 at Elliott State Park as a vehicle for local artists and crafters to sell their products. Clearfield Elks Lodge #540 sponsors the fair each year and handles food sales, with more than 100 years experience between members.
Joe Waroquier, who is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Elks, said there will be 140 vendors this year.
The event has become a community tradition, drawing thousands of people who are passionate about arts and crafts. There are also entertainment, demonstrations, shuttle buses and lots of food.
Over the past 30 years, the fair has become more and more popular and successful with the public. Last year some 15,000 people attended, Waroquier said.
Raising around $5,000 each year, the Elks divide the proceeds between different organizations in the Clearfield community, including the Boy Scouts, United Way and the American Red Cross.
The Elks cook their barbecue chicken dinner, and there are also hot sausages, meatball sandwiches, perigees, hotdogs, homemade ice cream, kettle corn and much more.
Vendors encompass a variety of talents, including sewing and knitting, arts and crafts and homemade products. There is also a power saw vendor who does animal carvings.
“People like the arts and crafts, and they’ve been coming back from year to year,” Waroquier said.
