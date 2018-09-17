REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County-Dubois Area Vocational Technical School) is celebrating 50 years of education, welcoming four instructors and a new program this year.
Jeff Tech Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the Diesel Mechanics building project is in its final stages, and students will be utilizing that space throughout the program.
“Jeff Tech is excited about the opening of our new Diesel Mechanics program for the 2018-2019 school year,” said JT Principal Melissa Mowrey said. “We have been able to collaborate with local industry partners to fulfill the need for trained diesel mechanics.”
Experienced Chef John Druschel, the new Culinary Arts instructor, is adding catering to the experiences that his students will have this year, Fillman said.
Druschel graduated from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Academy of Culinary Arts in 1998, and the Hospitality Management class of 2001.
“The new instructors have integrated very well with our staff, and students bring fresh ideas to their content areas,” Fillman said.
The Automotive Mechanics students are transitioning to a curriculum under new instructor Eric Rising, who has a vast background in mechanics training.
“This online curriculum is oriented around competencies with online content to assist student mastery,” Fillman said.
Other new instructors include Beth Dennison, science, and Mike Keener, Diesel Mechanics.
Mowrey said they are celebrating 50 years of educating students this year, providing high-quality career and technical training to Brockway, Brookville, DuBois and Punxsutawney school district students.
In light of the anniversary, several special events will be held throughout the school year, Mowrey said, with the first being a fall festival on Oct. 20, which is open to the public.
