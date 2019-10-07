FALLS CREEK — Miller Home and Furniture observed its business and family’s history in Jefferson County with a 50th anniversary celebration Friday.
This furniture store was started by Dorothy and Jesse Miller, later was passed on to their sons, and is operated today by their granddaughter Pam Miller.
The firm was opened in 1969 by Dorothy and Jesse Miller in their home in Hudson, a small village outside Punxsutawney. They started with a few sofas in their basement.
The couple then built a small building next to their home from which to operate the business. Pam said she can recall hearing the buzzer go off in her grandparents’ home, telling them there was a customer next door, Kathy Neal said. Neal had been an employee of the business for 26 years.
“They were people of unwavering faith… He blessed them and the business grew,” Neal said of Jesse and Dorothy Miller.
When Jesse Miller decided to retire, their three sons took on the growing business. It was then known as Miller Brothers Furniture.
In 2006, Pam Miller was called to come into the business. She was the Executive Director of Make-a-Wish at the time and had been with that entity for 17 years.
“I never thought after working for the Make-a-Wish for so long, that I would find myself in a for profit business, but this company was founded on faith, and God has blessed us because of the hard work that we’ve had,” she said.
Pam Miller is also credited with starting the furniture bank in DuBois, her way of continuing to give back to community after her switch in career paths. If someone buys furniture, and their old furniture is in decent condition, they can donate it to the furniture bank.
“God blesses those who bless others, and he continues to bless us… it’s really not mine, it’s His,” Miller said of her family’s success.
The firm now has three locations. There is the Falls Creek location, the Ashley Home Store in the DuBois Mall, and the Miller Home Outlet in Punxsutawney.