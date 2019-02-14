RIDGWAY — The Ridgway YMCA wants you to see what it has to offer.
From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Feb. 23, the YMCA will open its doors to the public to provide an opportunity to see what the facility has to offer today. During the event, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the grand opening of the facility’s new Abbi’s Clubhouse, referred to as “The ClubHouse,” indoor children’s playground will be held.
Executive Director Mary Lynne Bellotti expects a crowd.
“Don’t get discouraged,” she said. “I imagine it’s going to be really busy with people checking it out and kids playing.”
The interior of the facility may be unfamiliar to many residents after years of gradual remodeling and repurposing of space, the most recent example of which is the new clubhouse, designed as a space for children under 8 years old.
Located on the second floor, the clubhouse is in a location that has been changed to meet demands in the past.
“Years and years ago, this used to be a big open area with a stage open to adults and children with lots of room to just play,” Bellotti noted while showing the space. “At some point, they put in two racquetball courts and they were busy. Over the years the courts just didn’t get used as much.”
Bellotti decided one solution was to concert the space again to provide space for young children to play, something the YMCA’s growing role as a location providing fitness programs over the years hadn’t left as much room for.
“I did some research and found that playing, just playing, is one of the most important things (for child development),” she said. “We didn’t have a lot for the little ones for just playing. We got some grants and decided to go with this indoor play area. I’m just hoping it’s a hit with such long winters.”
While parents will be required to be with their children most of the time, plans are also in place to provide staffing some of the time so parents can enjoy other programs at the YMCA.
“We’re going to do a ‘child watch’ while parents are working out or whatever,” Bellotti said. “They can have their time and the little ones can have their time. I will have it staffed different times in the mornings and evenings. There will be different times for child watch and open play.”
Due to child care regulations, access to the playground area will be restricted during staffed child watch times, Bellotti warned.
“Otherwise parents must be with their child in the play area,” she said. “That connection is important.”
She noted child watch is only for children whose parents are at the YMCA.
“This isn’t so parents can run to the store or something,” she said.
In addition to the grand opening of the new area, the Check Us Out event will feature 20-minute class “blasts” to sample offerings, facility tours and a chance to win a free youth membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.