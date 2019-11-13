BROOKVILLE — The Brookville YMCA raised about $9,000 at their community benefit auction held on Saturday.
The benefit auction is a yearly event the YMCA hosts to raise money for local non-profit organizations and programs around Brookville. Some groups the YMCA will be donating money to are the Summerville Library, the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, the YMCA swim team, and some nursery classes, according to Tina Householder, the YMCA executive director.
“It’s not just for us to put more brick and mortar in our building, it’s to help fund programs in the community,” Householder said. “We really try to give back to programs that have kids, or kids involved.”
The game theme continued this year with the auction theme being Wheel of Fortune. Attendants had the chance to buy a game piece when they entered the venue, which they needed to play the game later.
Some of the auction items were marked with tags that gave the winner the ability to take a turn in the Wheel of Fortune game, but they had to have one of the game pieces from the door to play. This helped the YMCA bring in much more money, as it created more competition for some of the items.
“When people knew they had the answer to the puzzle, they would bid the auction item up to about $400 because they knew they would win $500 for the puzzle,” Householder said.
The prize for solving the puzzle was $500, so Householder said if they sold game tickets to 50 people, they made that money back. She said it really helps the benefit to have the interactive game going on with the auction. A simple flower basket was bid up to $400 because of people trying to solve the puzzle.
“The game has always been a good element to bring in more money,” Householder said. “It’s fun, it’s interactive.”
The first year a game was added to the auction was Monopoly. During Monopoly players could donate money to have someone put in jail, then the person in jail would have to raise money to be let out. Householder said people loved the jail aspect, and raised a lot of money this way.
There were just over 110 people who attended the auction this year. Tickets were $10 if bought pre-sale, and $15 if bought at the door. Householder believes the low ticket prices helps with their attendance. The Pinecrest Country Club acted as the venue once again this year because of their willingness to work with the YMCA on the price. Householder is already working on possible game themes for next year.
“It takes a long time, because not every game can work with an auction...figuring out the game part takes a lot of time,” Householder said. “I’m already thinking for next year.”