REYNOLDSVILLE — Reynolow Park was the site of Yoga in the Park Saturday evening, despite some gloomy weather.
Holli Polito hosted the first ever Yoga in the Park event with the hope of continuing the event regularly next summer. Seven people came to the park for yoga, ranging in age and in athletic ability. Those participating included a mother and her young daughter.
Polito has been teaching yoga for two years from the basement of her home in Desire. She hopes to generate enough interest to be able to conduct a regular class at the park next summer.
“It’s very nice to do yoga outside. It’s very nice to connect with nature while practicing,” Polito said.
The yoga was in the field next to the pavilion. Polito brought a speaker and played soft, relaxing music to accompany the sounds of nature for the experience.
The class was donation based, allowing attendees to pay what they could, with a suggested cost of $5 to $10 for the hour.
Polito described the class as “yoga for all levels,” saying anything could be modified for someone less flexible, or with less endurance. As she moved through the poses she also suggested modifications that would make each pose easier. She said it was up to the practitioner to decide if he or she needed to use the modification or not.
She even explained before starting the class that she is halfway through a pregnancy, and would not be twisting as much as normal, but encouraged the class to go as far as they felt comfortable.
The class was not going to let the rain beat them, as there were storm warnings out for the evening. Those who came to the park agreed they wouldn’t mind a little rain. Polito was prepared to move the class to the stage area if the weather worsened.
Everyone who came was excited to begin, whether they had attempted yoga before or not. The class was an opportunity for someone who had never undertaken yoga before to try it in a no-pressure environment.
The class began and Polito moved smoothly from one pose into the next, encouraging the students as they went. She explained the modified moves to them, and ensured no one should feel bad about needing to use them.