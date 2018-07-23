RIDGWAY — Local yoga enthusiasts will have the chance to “breathe in” the beautiful outdoors of the Pennsylvania Wilds next month during a relaxing celebration to remember.
The 2nd annual “Yoga in the Wilds” Festival will be held Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. and Aug. 26 at 9 a.m. at the Flying Dove Ranch in Ridgway.
In addition to yoga and holistic healing, the festival also showcases art, music, nutrition, counseling and many other outlets.
Lisa Sarick, owner of SoL (Spirit of Love) Wellness and Gathering Space in DuBois and creator of YITW, said although she has only lived in the area for four years, she has been well received in the yoga community and met many great people.
SoL offers yoga classes for all ages, life coaching, holistic healing and interfaith ministry.
Sarick contacted yoga teachers from places like DuBois, Rockton and Emporium, who were completely on board with the summer yoga festival idea.
“I had met so many wonderful yoga teachers and alternative healing practitioners throughout the counties that I thought, ‘wouldn’t it be great to bring them all together for a festival and allow the community to see the great resources we have for healthy living and holistic learning?’” she said.
FDR was the perfect location, offering indoor and outdoor yoga spaces, as well as pavilions and a pond for paddle-board yoga. More than 400 people attended last year, experiencing relaxation, meditation and socialization in the local community.
“We set out to find a great venue outdoors and in the Wilds, so that it would be a showcase of the beauty of nature in this area as well,” Sarick said.
Proceeds from YITW benefit the Pennsylvania Wild’s educational enhancement program in schools, Sarick said, and will be put back into the community through teaching.
When people aren’t enjoying yoga classes or specially-taught workshops, they can enjoy the yoga lounge amongst the trees or eat and visit with other people who share the same interests.
Sarick described the festival as a “karma yoga” event, which helps people find themselves through being of service to others.
“The idea is to offer the community the resources we have for not just yoga, but reiki, massage, meditation, healing and natural products.”
People who are passionate about the area’s yoga and healing community have contributed widely to the festival, donating their time and talents to make it the best it can be.
Local vendors and artists will offer samples and products throughout the day on Saturday, such as soaps and lotions, haircare products, crystals, candles, art and handmade jewelry.
The “Healers’ Village” will offer yoga teachers, practitioners, counselors, massage therapists, healers and more. People can sign up for sessions by appointment.
“This serves the holistic wellness community by offering them a platform to show their work and gifts to everyone, and enlightens people to the opportunities in our area,” Sarick said.
Food and drinks and pond swimming for children will be available.
Special guests will include Dr. Stefanie Painter of Huntington, West Virginia, who will offer an intuition workshop. Matt Price of State College will lead “Experience the Drummer in You.” A “Sound Journey” presentation will be held Saturday evening with gongs, bells and alchemy bowls.
It’s recommended that people pre-register for these and other workshops — such as aromatherapy, plant-based eating and making natural products — and paddle-board yoga, prior to the festival.
Admission to the festival is free, but prices for yoga classes and workshops can be found online. Donations also are always welcomed.
The Saturday on-site camping also includes the sunrise yoga class on Sunday, the closing ceremony and breakfast.
For more information or to register, visit www.yogainthewildsfestival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.