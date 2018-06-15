DuBOIS — Young couple Jonathan and Stephanie Weber have taken on a new and exciting endeavor. They are the proud new owners of Napoli Restaurant and Pizzeria.
“I’ve always had an interest in having my own business, especially a pizza shop and restaurant, and then it came up for sale,” Jonathan said. “Stephanie and I looked at it, and we just kind of decided, ‘Let’s do it.’”
The first-time business owners took over June 1 and are loving it.
“The hours are long. It goes by quickly, but when you get home you’re like, okay, it’s bedtime,” said Jonathan, 31, who quit his previous sales job for a concrete company in State College to do this.
“I’m all in, full time on this. I’m trying to learn everything I can,” said Jonathan, noting he has a background in the pizza business, having worked at a busy pizza shop during his four years of college.
Stephanie, 30, continues to work her “day job” as the director of Tri County Church Kids Clubhouse.
They said they were both excited and nervous the first night they opened, which was a Friday. They ran out of dough Friday, Saturday and Sunday by 5 or 6 p.m.
“So we were back there making dough. It was wild. It was great, though. We had a ton of walk-ins. The whole place was full,” Jonathan said.
Napoli’s seasoned-brick oven pizza is made homemade with only fresh ingredients, from the crust to the cheese. There is a variety of pizza to choose from — round thin crust pizza, marghertia, white pizza, stuffed pizza and the Sicilian thick crust. There are also hot subs, Stromboli, calzones, dinners such as chicken parmigiana and rigatoni, appetizers and salads. For dessert, there are Stephanie’s brownies and Daffin’s candy bars. Napoli will also cater lunches, featuring “Build Your Own Salads,” in addition to any of the other menu items.
Born and raised in DuBois — Stephanie, the former Stephanie Strishock, graduated from DuBois Central Catholic, while Jonathan is a DuBois Area High School graduate.
Married just a little over three years, Stephanie and Jonathan share a very close bond with their families who live in DuBois.
“Family is very important to us and we love having families and kids in here after baseball games, after anything,” Jonathan said. “We want to make it a welcoming atmosphere in here for everybody.”
Napoli is located in the Sandy Plaza on Shaffer Road and Route 255 in Sandy Township by the former Kmart store.
