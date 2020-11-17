ST. MARYS — The Youth Activities Commission in St. Marys held its first official meeting in October, where students were excited to begin the process, said Coordinator Seth Higgins.
The YAC was revived earlier this year, an initiative Higgins took on and presented to St. Marys City Council members.
The meeting, held Oct. 8, allowed members to approve bylaws and appoint officers in person, Higgins said.
Unfortunately, it has been hard to generate interest in the commission at this time, he said, since things have been happening virtually. There are still three openings for youth members, ages 15-18, who reside in St. Marys Area School District.
The four current youth members are Aiden Bobik, Emma Gavazzi, Maria Chiapelli and Samantha Hanes. The YAC’s adult member is Joe Jacob, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys.
Higgins describes the youth members as “intelligent and bright” students who are looking to put something different on their resumes.
Each student has different strengths and interests, Higgins said.
“Some of them wanted to get involved in policy, politics, government-type things,” he said.
Part of the meeting was about getting students comfortable with running meetings themselves and learning procedures.
Throughout the commission’s revival, members have been working on data for a municipal police report study, which became a much bigger project than Higgins anticipated.
“In terms of being able to keep up, they’re always right up to speed and asking questions,” he said.
At the latest meeting, YAC members approved the police study and bylaws, but also appointed new positions.
Bobik was appointed a chairman, Gavazzi vice chairwoman, Higgins treasurer and the appointment of a secretary — adult or student — was tabled.
For more information on the St. Marys Youth Activities Commission or to express interest in joining, email sethhiggins41356@gmail.com.