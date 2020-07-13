ST. MARYS — In light of recent events, the newly reinstated St. Marys Youth Activity Commission is taking a special interest in policing and racial justice issues.
Former St. Marys City Councilman Seth Higgins, who is spearheading the commission, said these topics are often viewed as “highly controversial,” or issues that don’t impact the area.
“The students have a real opportunity to learn how to study difficult issues in a measured, mature way,” he said.
The commission focuses on preparing students for leadership roles, Higgins said.
“We’ve already started putting together a project where we will analyze how much our community spends on policing, and how much revenue is raised through fines and fees,” he said.
Next, the commission will compare and contrast that data to neighboring communities, Higgins said, and Pennsylvania municipalities with similar populations to St. Marys.
“This will allow us to quantify how much we invest in our local police department, and how much we rely on fines as fees to fund local government,” he said.
Higgins noted the City of St. Marys has a “great” police force.
“But, some communities face serious budget shortfalls, so their police force is deployed to raise revenue through fines and fess, instead of focusing on preventing and investigating crime,” he said. “By using a data-driven approach, we can demonstrate this, instead of relying on anecdotal evidence of inflammatory rhetoric.”
Students between the ages of 15 and 18 who live in St. Marys Area School District are encouraged to join.
“We still have room for three more youth members,” he said.
The youth commission is a great resume builder, Higgins said.
“If you hear a high school student say something like ‘I’m not moving back to this area, because there is nothing to do,’ tell them they need to be a part of the YAC and help change that,” he said. “The best way to address this issue is by proving to our young community members just how much we care about them and their futures.”
The first step in doing this, Higgins said, is by treating young people respectfully. Adults can get involved by supporting the commission, just like any other council or commission in the area.
For more information, contact Higgins at sethhiggins41356@gmail.com.