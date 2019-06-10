RIDGWAY — Youth and their families took a walk on the wild side in Ridgway Saturday, searching for species along trails and fishing for raffle prizes.
“Walk on the Wild Side” benefits Tricounty Rails to Trails, an organization with a mission to “create and maintain rails-to-trails projects in Elk, Jefferson and Clearfield counties,” according to www.tricountyrailstotrails.org. It was founded in 1992 by a group of local citizens who converted an abandoned railroad into what is today’s Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail.
The sunny-day event started at 11 a.m., with youth wandering around to the 12 presenter booths. Booths represented Allegheny Forest, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Toby Creek Water Shed and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources among others.
Young people were seen enjoying a fishing game with the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club, doing crafts or looking at snakes with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Tricounty Rails to Trails President Dale Fox said the raffle is the “most fun” part of the day. There were 91 raffle prizes and many smaller items for children. Those who didn’t win the raffle had the chance to go fishing for a prize in two fish-themed “kiddie pools.”
Local business owners donated several of the prizes, including bikes and other outdoor-themed gifts, Fox said.
Events like this help raise the next generation of conservationists, Fox said, getting youth and families out into nature and making them aware of area trails.
For more information visit www.tricountyrailstotrails.org.