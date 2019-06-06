PENFIELD — More than 200 youth ages 7-14, family members and volunteers gathered at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield for the 25th Clearfield County Youth Field Day event Saturday.
Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) has been hosting this annual outdoor-activity event for years, said secretary Beth Giese.
PWHU, a 34-year old organization, now regularly works with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and others promoting youth activities, conservation and education.
Saturday’s event had nine stations, including archery, rifle and shotgun shooting, boating, fishing and stream-study stations, as well as a black bear station with the PGC and Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Giese said.
Field day allows youth to participate in unique outdoor activities like gold panning, a traditional form of mining that extracts gold.
Bennett’s Valley Rod and Gun Club, headed by Mike Chiodo, headed the kitchen duties in preparing lunch and dinner for more than 200 participants.
Giese said there were nearly 100 youth participants, as well as their parents and grandparents, and more than 100 volunteers.
PWHU co-chairs Marty Hrin and Heidi Harvey and their committee organized a successful day with many experts, Giese said.
“What an awesome job by all involved, including many donors,” Giese said. “Thank you to those who helped, participated, donated time, talent, cash gifts and products.”
PWHU has also been hosting bluebird nesting-box building sessions all summer, with local Girl Scouts May 21 and Boy Scouts June 8.