DuBOIS — An update on an appeal by a Sandy Township resident for a garbage violation was presented by Zoning Officer Jim Keck at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting.
An appeal hearing will be held on Oct. 4 in District Court in Clearfield, Keck said, in the case against Russell Phillip Gibson, 1237 1/2 S. Brady St., DuBois, and property owner Lorna M. Marsh, 600 Blacksnake Road, Stanley, N.C.
The citations are for violating the ordinance by permitting the accumulation of garbage, rubbish, bulky waste or any other municipal or residual solid waste on the property.
Keck accused Gibson of accumulating junk on the property and submitted the charge to the magistrate. Ford gave Gibson a continuance of 45 days to clean up the property.
At a follow-up hearing, Gibson still had not complied, Keck said in a previously published Courier Express article.
Gibson was fined but appealed that fine and now it will be heard in county court, Keck said.
Zoning report
During his zoning report for July, Keck said there were 10 zoning permits issued. Total construction costs were listed at $620,700. The permits included two for new homes. Total construction cost was listed at $420,000.
