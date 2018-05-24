DuBOIS — A garbage violation in Sandy Township continues, according to Zoning Officer Jim Keck.
On March 2, Keck filed two non-traffic citations at District Judge Patrick Ford’s Office in DuBois against Russell Phillip Gibson, 1237 1/2 S. Brady St., DuBois, and property owner Lorna M. Marsh, 600 Blacksnake Road, Stanley, N.C.
The citations are for violating the ordinance by permitting the accumulation of garbage, rubbish, bulky waste or any other municipal or residual solid waste on the property.
“If you remember, I took the person who was accumulating the junk on the property to the magistrate,” said Keck at Monday’s supervisors’ meeting. “That person was Russ Gibson.”
District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois gave Gibson a continuance of 45 days to clean up the property.
Monday was the follow-up hearing, Keck said.
“He has not complied. He did not show up to the hearing. He was fined the maximum fine by our ordinance of $1,000,” Keck said. “So we still have an ongoing property issue with the property. That’s just an update that again the property’s not in compliance.”
The fine is $1,000 per day plus court costs for each day residents are in violation of the code, Keck said.
“But the magistrate let me just roll one day fine of $1,000,” said Keck.
Supervisor Mark Sullivan asked if the township has any options if Gibson continues to ignore the magistrate.
“Can we just clean it up ourselves?” Sullivan said.
“We can certainly do the same process again because if it continues right there, it’s another fine of $1,000,” Keck said. “Or, we can seek payment of the $1,000 through the ordinance. I don’t think the ordinance would authorize you to go and clean it up. I’d have to check the ordinance more.”
Keck said each day of noncompliance is a violation but the township has to refile.
“You have to prove he was in violation on those days,” Keck said.
Zoning report
During his zoning report for April, Keck said there were nine zoning permits issues. Total construction costs were listed at $940,000. In that amount, there were three new homes.
