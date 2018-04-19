DuBOIS — Garbage violations continue to be an issue, Sandy Township Zoning Officer Jim Keck told the supervisors Monday, with two hearings held recently before District Judge Patrick Ford.
“One had a continuation. The magistrate allowed the person to go 45 days to try and resolve and get the property cleaned up,” Keck said.
The second one was held Monday.
“They did clean up the property but they were still fined,” Keck said. “They are not keeping up with their weekly or monthly trash service.”
In March, Keck told the Courier Express that the township was starting to crack down on residents who are in violation of the township’s trash ordinance.
At that time, he said more than 300 residents are not maintaining the required trash service and not paying the current trash hauler, Advanced Disposal of Brockway.
He said Monday that the number of residents not maintaining the required trash service has decreased slightly but there are still quite a few who are not.
All residential garbage and rubbish is to be collected at least once a week, according to the ordinance.
In addition to it’s being mandatory, “it’s a health and and safety issue. The regular garbage can attract rodents,” Keck said in a previously published Courier Express article. “Our goal is for people not to create that and keep the community safe. It’s been an ongoing issue.”
Monthly Zoning Report
In his monthly zoning report for March, Keck said there were nine permits issued with total construction listed at $634,500. Those permits included three new homes with a total construction cost listed at $490,000.
