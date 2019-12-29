SHIPPENSBURG — A strong showing by area athletes at the PIAA Track and Field Championships was highlighted by a pair of gold medals by Elk County Catholic’s Taylor Newton and Johnsonburg’s Skylar Sherry.
Newton cleared 5 feet, 7 inches to claim gold in the high jump, while Sherry recorded a throw of 137 feet, 3 inches to claim the javelin title as the duo were later named to the TCS/CE Track & Field All-Stars as Co-Field Athletes of the Year.
In all, Tri-County Area athletes combined to finish in the top eight and earn a medal at state track in 14 events, including a pair of events that saw two area medalists.
The success of area athletes at the state track and field meet earned them a spot as the No. 3 sports story of the year.
For Newton, it came down to a tiebreaker with Beaver Area’s Emma Pavalek, as both cared 5’-7”, but Newton won the tiebreak by virtue of having fewer misses.
The Lady Crusader, who will jump at the collegiate level at Pitt next year, will look to close out her career with a third-straight D-9 title in the event and will look to defend her gold medal.
Sherry, who is set to compete in throwing events at Slippery Rock University this year, earned a gold medal on the heels of a pair of silvers in her sophomore and junior seasons.
After coming just short for a second year in a row despite a throw of 140 feet, 2 inches in 2018, Sherry would not be denied in her senior season, as she recorded a throw of 137 feet, 3 inches to beat the field by more than three feet.
While Sherry and Newton highlighted the individual side for area athletes, it was Brookville, particularly the boys team, that had by far the best team showing of Tri-County Area schools.
The Raiders boys team won seven medals on their way to claiming the state runner-up team trophy with 34 points behind District 10’s Hickory with 40 points.
Ian Thrush, who was later named the TCS/CE Boys Athlete of the Year, led the way for Brookville with four medals, including a pair of individuals by taking with a silver medial in the 200 dash and a fourth-place finish in the 100 dash.
Thrush was also a part of the silver medal winning 4x100 relay team along with Bryan Dworek, Jack Krug and Cabe Park, while he ran a leg in the 4x400 really that took seventh along with Krug, Dillon Olson and Kyle MacBeth.
Olson added a pair of individual medals, taking fourth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles, while Dworek added a medal with a fifth-place finish in the long jump.
St. Marys’ Adam Park added a silver medal on the boys side in the discus, as he was the lone Tri-County athlete to medal at the Class 3A level.
Also on the boys side, the Elk County Catholic 4x800 relay team of Ben Hoffman, Jacob Carnovale, John Wittman and Joe Wolfe earned a medal with an eight-place finish, while fellow Crusader Ethan Kemmer earned a medal by finishing seventh in the 110 hurdles.
For the girls, Clarion’s Laken Lewis highlighted the individual performances behind Newton and Sherry with a pair of medals, as she earned a bronze medal in the pole vault and took fifth in the hight jump.
Brookville’s Brooke Quairiere added a medal by finishing sixth in the 100-meter hurdles, while Johnsonburg’s Chloe Trumbull medaled in the 300 hurdles (seventh-place).
Expectations will be high for the area’s competitors in the 2020 season, as Newton, Thrush, Lewis, Quairiere, Trumbull, Wolfe, Hoffman, Wittman, MacBeth and Krug all return in search of more medals.