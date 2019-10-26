Workforce Solutions for North Central Pennsylvania has announced the dates of two upcoming Next Generation Partnership meetings, one for the manufacturing sector and another for healthcare and social assistance agencies.
ManufacturingThe Manufacturing Next Generation Sector Partnership for North Central PA is holding its next meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Red Fern Banquet & Conference Center located at 421 Old Kersey Rd, Kersey, PA 15846. The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. –12 p.m. with lunch provided. Manufacturing companies from the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter are encouraged to attend.
Healthcare and social assistanceThe Healthcare and Social Assistance Next Generation Sector Partnership for North Central PA is holding its next meeting on Friday, Nov. 8, at the Education Center at Penn Highlands Elk located at 763 Johnsonburg Rd, St Marys, PA 15857. The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. –12 p.m. with lunch provided. Healthcare and Social Assistance agencies from the counties of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter are encouraged to attend.
RSVP is required. Companies or agencies interested in attending a meeting should RSVP to Aaron Herzing, Business Engagement Coordinator, Workforce Solutions for North Central PA at aherzing@ncwdb.org. by Friday, Nov. 1.
Next Gen Sector Partnerships are partnerships of businesses, from the same industry and in a shared labor market region, who work with economic development, education, workforce development, and community organizations to address the overall needs of the targeted industry. By addressing these business-driven priorities, Next Gen Sector Partnerships not only support the overall competitiveness of an industry and regional economy, but also benefit workers, students, and the broader community.