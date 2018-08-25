RIDGWAY — Ridgway has become a model consistency on the gridiron in recent years, and the Elkers look to continue that trend despite moving into a new league while replacing a talented senior class that led the school to back-to-back District 9 Class A titles.
That star-studded class of 16 seniors was headlined by All-State defender Neil MacDonald, who was a do-everything type player, and Johnny Mitchell.
MacDonald was the team’s leading rusher (157 carries, 1,099 yards, 14 TDs) and second-leading receiver (20-248, 5 TDs). A hard-hitting safey, he earned All-State honors at defensive back after recording 141 tackles (98 solo), one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Mitchell threw for 834 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running for 517 yards and six scores.
However, last year’s senior class went so much deeper than just those two as it was filled with impact players on both sides of the ball — guys like Andy Breier, Drew Kilhoffer, Philip Shipe, Jake Zimmerman, Max Cowan and Joey Elinksi prior to suffering a season-ending injury.
Losses like that would cripple most teams, but not Ridgway, where head coach Mark Heindl and his staff always seem to return players with experience year-in and year-out while adding fresh faces who make an impact.
“The one thing we take pride in is we rotate a lot of guys,” said Heindl “So, even thought we had a tremendous senior class that really set the tone for four program over last couple years, these guys (current seniors) have bought into in it too.
“Now it’s their ride and and their turn to take over the leadership. Our kids have really bought into what we’re doing, and I think our numbers speak volumes about that as we had 50 players entering preseason camp.
“The big thing here is our kids just aren’t friends in the locker room. They’re always doing things outside of football, whether it’s supporting one another at other events or just hanging out. Not only are they friends, but they trust one another and that transitions on to the field.
“That’s really been the big picture for our program the last couple years, and we’re hoping to continue it.”
And, it appears the program is in good hands with yet another big senior class comprised of 15 players.
That group is led by the do of Evan Furlong and Daunte Allegretto, among others.
Furlong was an All-State selection last year at linebacker following the Elkers postseason run. He was a tackling machine, finishing the season with 186 total tackles (157 solos), recording 2.5 sacks along the way.
He will be called upon to be the leader of the defense once again, while most likely picked up a few more carries on offense at running back. However, Heindl is never one to overwork his back, proven by the fact close to 10 players return who ran the ball last season.
Junior Jake Wickett (17-125), senior Cole Secco (3-27) look to join Furlong as the main guys to fill the shoes of the departed MacDonald at running back.
Junior Paul Gresco looks to step in at quarterback after seeing limited time a year ago when he and Allegretto share time as McDonald’s backup. Gresco completed one pass for 23 yards in 2017.
“We have some younger guys stepping in to fill some holes where we lost guys from last,” said Allegretto. ‘We just have to see how it goes.”
Allegretto will move outside this season to help lead a receiving corps that not lost MacDonald but also leading receiver Breier (12-274, 5 TDs) and Josh Thorwart (12-180, 2 TDs).
Furlong is the lone returning starter on offense, while he, Allegretto (DB), Chase Pontious (line) and Robert Briggs (linebacker) return on defense.
The current edition of the Elkers face a much different task than their predecessors, as Ridgway now finds itself playing in the newly created District 9 League Large School Division.
Ridgway has three games against old AML goes Brockway, Kane and Bradford — as those three schools also moved up to the Large School Division — and will again play Union/A-C valley in a non-conference game to end the regular season.
However, in between the Elkers will face a tough stretch of games against the likes of Clarion. Brookville, Moniteau and Punxsutawney. Ridgway opened its season at St. Marys.
“We’re definitely bumping up, but we’re excite for the challenge,” said Heindl. “Week in and week out, we try to preach to these guys htat competition makes you better. From Week 0 all the way through to Week 9, there is no off week by any means.
“You have to work, and practices are going to be a little bit different this year, because we don’t know what we’re going to see (vs. new opponents.). Injuries will also play a part for every team as the year goes on too. We’re just excited to be a part of it all.”
Furlong echoed his coach’s thoughts on the new league.
“It’s going to be fun playing more of these different teams,” he said. “There is a lot to look forward too, and I’m excited to see some of the younger guys we have stepping in this season. It should be a fun year.”
Some of that youth Furlong talked about is evident once you look at the Elkers’ roster. Ridgway enters the season with 18 juniors and 16 sophomores.
After traveling to St. Marys in its opener, Ridgway hosts Kane in its second game.
