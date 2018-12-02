Saturday's Games
Ottawa 6, San Jose 2
Dallas 2, Vancouver 1
Montreal 5, N.Y. Rangers 2
Toronto 5, Minnesota 3
Winnipeg 4, New Jersey 3, OT
N.Y. Islanders 3, Columbus 2
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4, OT
Philadelphia 4, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 4, Boston 2
Arizona 6, St. Louis 1
Nashville 5, Chicago 2
Edmonton 2, Vegas 1
Sunday's Games
Anaheim 6, Washington 5
Winnipeg 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
San Jose 3, Montreal 1
Colorado 2, Detroit 0
Calgary 3, Chicago 2
Carolina at Los Angeles, late
Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
