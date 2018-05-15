DuBOIS — A four-run fifth inning led NHTI to a 4-3 win over Penn State Brandywine on the opening day of the USCAA Small College Softball World Series Monday afternoon.
The fourth-seeded NHTI held PSU Brandywine to secure the opening-day victory and move to 1-0 for the tournament.
PSU Brandywine took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning, but was unable to hold onto the lead.
Tori Lemay pitched a complete game to record the win for NHTI, allowing three runs on seven hits, while striking out eight.
Mississippi University
for Women 7,
Penn State Beaver 0
DuBOIS — A strong pitching performance from Cara Hopper led Mississippi University of Women to a 7-0 win over Penn State Beaver on day one of the USCAA Small College Softball World Series Monday.
Hopper pitched a complete game one-hitter, striking out 11 over seven innings to secure the shutout win.
Beaver and Brandywine face off today at 10 a.m. in an elimination game.
Robert Morris
Springfield 12,
Penn State Schuylkill 3
DuBOIS — Robert Morris-Springfield powered their way to a 12-3 win over Penn State Shuylkill 12-3 in five innings Monday afternoon in the Small College Softball World Series.
Katie Williams led the way for Springfield with a home run, four runs batted in and two runs scored in the win.
Carlow 8,
Maine-Presque Isle 0
DuBOIS — Carlow took an 8-0 win over Maine-Presque Isle in five innings Monday afternoon at the USCAA Softball World Series.
Abby Stroud picked up the win for Carlow, pitching a complete game one-hitter and striking out five.
Tristan Voss led the way for Carlow at the plate with three runs batted in.
Carlow faces St. Mary-of-the-Woods today at 2 p.m., while Presque-Isle faces Shuylkill at noon.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods 5,
Mississippi University
for Women 4
DuBOIS — St. Mary-of-the-Woods overcame a 4-0 deficit to defeat Mississippi University for Women 5-4 on the opening day of the Small College World Series Monday afternoon.
Mississippi University for Women jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top half of the third inning on a two-RBI single by Makayla Taylor.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods responded with five runs in the home half of the fifth inning to take the lead behind a bases-clearing triple from Baylee Waters.
Cleary 9,
Robert Morris-Springfield 0
DuBOIS — Cleary cruised to a 9-0 win in five innings over Robert Morris-Springfield on day one of the USCAA Small College Softball World Series Monday evening.
Riley Thompson picked up the win in the circle, pitching a complete game, allowing only one hit and striking out eight.
Megan Baumgartner led the Cleary offense with three runs driven in and one run scored in the win.
