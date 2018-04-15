Spring finally arrived, at least for a couple days, at the end of last week.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday were by far the three nicest days of the spring, and that meant plenty of action for area high school sports teams who have been chomping at the bit to play.
And, that weather provided an action-packed weekend of local sports with most teams getting into the swing of things. Some area teams where able to get games in both Friday and Saturday, something that was unthinkable for most in recent weeks.
In the case of the St. Marys and Elk County Catholic softball teams, they used a coordinated effort to move up one of their games scheduled for later this month (April 23) to Friday to take advantage of the perfect weather since neither team had a game scheduled.
Some years that may seem to be an odd decision, but with the way the weather has been this spring there’s no telling how things may have been in that respect next week.
Case in point, prior to Thursday, a vast majority of the baseball and softball games played by area teams have been those held on the three turf fields within the city limits of DuBois thanks to Mother Nature.
And, most of those weren’t exactly played in ideal conditions, whether it be cold and rainy or at times cold with a nice dose of snow showers. But, that’s what you get when you play sports in the spring in this area, and both DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic are certainly lucky to have the facilities we have here in town.
The biggest beneficiary so far is DCC softball, which has now played eight of its 20 games while most teams likely have five or less games in.
Five of the Lady Cardinals game have been played on the new City Park Challenger Field, while DCC baseball has played four of its five games on the new turf Senior League Field.
Once all the work is done surrounding those fields at City Park, there will be a whole lot of players — both from DuBois and outside the area — who will benefit from them.
And with the weather taking another turn for the worse early this week, the turf may be the only solace for some teams to play again in the upcoming days.
Heavy rain is forecast Sunday night into Monday, with rain showers continuing throughout this afternoon. Snow showers are possible tonight into Tuesday, and while Wednesday looks to be a decent day, there is a 70 percent of rain again on Thursday.
It’s hard to tell what all that weather will do to some of the area fields, but it’s safe to say athletic directors and teams will once again be doing a lot of scrambling to see if they can play or not.
There appears to be hope on the horizon though. Once Friday rolls around, there looks to be an eight-day stretch of good weather coming — at least as of now.
But as we all know living in Pennsylvania, you can never count on the weather too far in advance.
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
