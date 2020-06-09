BUCKS COUNTY (TNS) — Nine men, including a former Bucks County corrections officer, have been charged in connection with a Suboxone smuggling operation at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.
One of the men, Jonathan Benjamin King, is from Wilkes-Barre and was incarcerated at the facility in Doylestown Township. He was arraigned on charges of possession of contraband by an inmate, criminal use of a communications facility and conspiracy. King was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.
According to an affidavit, King allegedly had a family member make multiple money transfers in order to secure the Suboxone after it had been smuggled into the correctional facility. The family members indicated to investigators that King said he needed the money for food.
According to a media release from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office:
Joseph J. Jennings, 31, of Warminster, was arraigned on Monday on multiple felony charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and related conspiracy counts.
Jennings was alleged to have participated in a conspiracy while employed as a guard assigned to the restrictive housing unit at the correctional facility, smuggling Suboxone into the prison multiple times between October 2018 and July 2019.
The Suboxone was smuggled in to Vincent McCandless Sr., an inmate at the facility, who distributed the drugs to other inmates.
McCandless Sr., 35, and fellow inmate Joseph Korhan, 47, are facing the same list of charges as Jennings. Also facing that same set of charges is Joseph Robert Wilson, 40, of Philadelphia, who along with McCandless’s juvenile son supplied Jennings with the Suboxone. Wilson was arraigned and jailed after failing to post bail set at 10 percent of $500,000.
Others facing charges in the smuggling conspiracy include Richard Dzielinski, 40, of Philadelphia; Travis Davies, 32, of Levittown and Robert Monacelli, 28, of Falls Township. All three of these individuals are currently awaiting arraignment.