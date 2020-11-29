DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High near 50F. E winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers in the evening then changing to light snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.