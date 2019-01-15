In this March 25, 2014, file photo, Margot Riphagen of New Orleans, wears a birth control pill costume as she protests in front of the Supreme Court in Washington. Millions of American women are receiving birth control at no cost to them through workplace health plans, the result of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, which expanded access to contraception. The Trump administration sought to allow more employers to opt out because of religious or moral objections. But its plans were put on hold by two federal judges, one in Pennsylvania and the other in California, in cases that could eventually reach the Supreme Court.