Americans love to brag about our country’s high-minded ideals.
But do we accept them?
If we do, President Trump should have immunity from criminal prosecution after he leaves office, not only for alleged wrongdoings while in office, but for alleged wrongdoings that occurred before he took office.
“It is better for ten guilty persons escape, than that one innocent suffer” comes down to American idealism from English jurist William Blackstone (1723-1780).
Is that right? Then Trump, and future Presidents, should be granted that immunity even though they might be guilty.
Why?
Turn to chess: The king can never be captured. The chess game ends when the king cannot make another move without being captured, but the capture itself is never allowed because of the principle of lese-majeste, a French formulation that it is wrong to kill the king.
And why would that be true?
Consider the result of the opposite. If a leader knows that imprisonment or death will be the result of leaving office, that leader is inclined to fight, and keep his followers fighting with him.
There is an all-too-thin line between “justice” and “vengeance” in regime-changing circumstances. There is value to “truth commissions,” as have been used in several South American and African countries when unlawful leaders have been deposed. But there is greater value in peaceful transfers of power.
Nobody except a few fringe-area lunatics and fanatics expects President Trump to actually start a civil war rather than peacefully leave office at noon on Jan. 20. But the tension is apparent even so.
In our nation’s recent history, President Gerald Ford’s pardon of his predecessor, the criminal Richard Nixon, allowed the nation to move past the brutally divisive trauma of prosecutions and imprisonments of high governmental officials for lawbreaking related to Nixon aides’ burglary of a Democratic campaign office located in the Watergate office complex in Washington.
Ford paid for that. Irate voters replaced him with Jimmy Carter. But the nation moved on, as it needed to do.
Civil liability is another matter altogether.
But ex-Presidents ought not to be prosecuted for governance-related misdeeds, as opposed to individual crimes such as murder.
“Move on” has its merits.
— Denny Bonavita