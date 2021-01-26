PERRY TWP. – No one was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Jan. 24 at approximately 3 p.m. along Queenstown Road, just south of Hillville Road, in Perry Township (Armstrong County).
According to reports, Michael L. Karrer, 50, of Pittsburgh, was traveling south on Queenstown Road when his 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt slid off the western side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The front airbag deployed, and the vehicle sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash, police said. It was towed from the scene by Seybert’s Towing.
The utility pole sustained moderate damage.
Karrer was wearing a seatbelt and escaped injury in the crash.
Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.