U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to the media at the Capitol Building Sept. 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry today after allegations that President Donald Trump sought to pressure the president of Ukraine to investigate Democratic presidential contender, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, which was the subject of a reported whistle-blower complaint that the Trump administration has withheld from Congress.