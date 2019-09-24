WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that she is launching a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, lawmakers said.
The announcement follows a flood of calls for impeachment from Democrats following reports that Trump sought Ukraine’s help in discrediting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to ask six committee chairs investigating Trump to compile their best impeachment evidence and share it with the House Judiciary Committee. Democratic lawmakers leaving a weekly caucus meeting confirmed the plan to McClatchy.
“The actions of the Trump presidency reveal the dishonorable fact of his betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said. “Therefore, today, I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.”
Pelosi for months had declined to proceed with an impeachment inquiry against Trump despite demands from more liberal members of her party to investigate the president. She waited for former special counsel Robert Mueller III’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, and did not call for impeachment after he issued his findings.
“We can’t go there until we have the facts,” she told reporters a week ago.
But by Tuesday, a majority of Democrats had issued public statements favoring an impeachment inquiry or vote.
The calls follow a whistleblower’s report made to Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson over Trump’s communications with a foreign leader.
Congress still does not know the exact contents of the complaint or who the whistleblower is. Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire has refused to share the complaint, contrary to federal law.
The inspector general found the complaint “credible” and “urgent,” according to a letter to Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. But the general counsel for Maguire’s office said it had consulted with the Justice Department and determined the complaint did not rise to the level of an “urgent concern” requiring congressional notification.
Subsequent reporting has said the complaint centered on a July phone call, when Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate the son of former Vice President Biden, according to reporting by The Wall Street Journal. Trump has said the call included discussions about the Biden family, but he’s maintained he did not do anything improper.
Trump said Tuesday he plans to release the full, unredacted transcript of his call with the Ukraine president on Wednesday, but not the whistleblower complaint. Democrats have said the transcript is not enough, and they want to see the complaint, which reportedly details issues with more than one call and other acts that provide context.
The whistleblower, through an attorney, has indicated he or she wants to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, according to Schiff, and is seeking advice from Maguire on how to do so.
The White House downplayed Democrats’ moves toward impeachment.
“The Democrats continue to weaponize politics when they should be working on behalf of their constituents, which is nothing new,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham. “President Trump is working hard on behalf of our country here in New York City while they continue to scream the word impeachment. Nothing new here.”
After Pelosi’s announcement, Trump on Twitter wrote, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”
Pelosi has been reluctant to pursue impeachment proceedings, with House leadership ostensibly trying to protect more moderate members — and their majority — in 2020.