Ben Roethlisberger said he has had no setbacks from his elbow surgery and is excited about not having pain in his right arm after any of his throwing sessions, including an extended workout on his first day of training camp.
He also said he is in great shape physically and mentally and is as light as he’s been in 13 to 14 years.
“My arm feels really good,” the Steelers quarterback said Tuesday, his first public comments to a group of media since he had surgery on his right elbow in September with Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles. “I threw a lot of balls (Monday). Waking up today to see how it was going to feel, it feels great. And that’s what I was anticipating.”
Roethlisberger had a heavy throwing session Monday at Heinz Field — the first time he has attempted a pass there since Week 2 last season when he left a game against Seattle after the second quarter. And he was set to have another one Tuesday at training camp before taking a day off.
“I’ve had no setbacks,” Roethlisberger said on a Zoom call with Pittsburgh-area media members. “It feels really, really good. I was really excited about that.”
Roethlisberger said he is also excited about not having any issues at all in his throwing elbow. He said that has not been the case the past couple seasons, when he dealt with a nagging elbow problem that he said was never serious enough to sideline him.
But all that came to a painful and debilitating end 11 months ago when he felt a different sensation in his arm after a deep pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second quarter against the Seahawks.
“I just felt a different pain that I never felt before,” Roethlisberger said. “It was shooting down my arm. I knew something was different at that moment.”
Roethlisberger said he gave a brief thought that the surgery might be the end of his career after 16 seasons, but “it wasn’t a long one.” He did not have Tommy John surgery because he did not damage the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow. Rather, Roethlisberger had to have three of the five flexor tendons that tore away from the bone reattached. Those tendons are what allow quarterbacks to “spin” the football.
Roethlisberger said he was unaware of any other quarterback having surgery to reattach three tendons, but former Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme had Tommy John surgery in 2007 to repair the UCL and reattach all five tendons. Delhomme came back to start all 16 games in 2008.
“Any athlete, any competitor, they want to go out on their own terms, and it doesn’t happen all the time, whether with trades or cuts,” Roethlisberger said. “If I felt I was closer to the end, it might have been more of a decision. I didn’t feel I was close to that yet. I definitely feel I got some really good years left in me.
“That was a motivating factor, coming back and showing I still have it in the tank, I still have a lot to give this team, I still have a lot to give the fans. And I still want to win Lombardis, and I say that with a plural at the end.”
The Steelers were not expected to allow Roethlisberger to appear in any preseason games, if there were any. However, Roethlisberger said he was actually hoping to be able to play in a game, even on a limited basis, before the scheduled Sept. 14 season opener against the New York Giants.
“I bet you’d probably never hear a 17-year veteran say he misses preseason a little bit, but I was kind of excited to get out there,” Roethlisberger said. “I don’t know if coach [Tomlin] would let me play, but I wanted to get in there and get a feel of it again. It’s definitely going to be different, knowing the first time you’re out there everything is on the line and the guys are counting on you. I don’t want to let the guys down.”
As has been custom for the past number of seasons, Roethlisberger will be given days off during training camp and during the regular season. He said he will be on something of a “pitch count” during training camp. Nonetheless, the Steelers will try to develop some game situations for him in practice to get him ready for the real thing.