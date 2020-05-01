I’m writing today in hopes that the local media is not as biased in coverage/editing local happenings as the media on every other channel supports only one agenda.
I stopped watching television a few days ago after the protest in Harrisburg; not only were ALL media’s crowd size numbers exaggerated, but they weren’t even sharing the truth, just a different opinion of one agenda.
Well, we the people are standing up for our commonwealth and what is right. I ask that you guys do something of the same. I do not care who is paying who or why, but I do care about our (Pennsylvanians) hard earned tax dollars that are literally wasted with no representation. I hope that you will at least entertain hearing some of my story, from a much different point of view. We the people have the power, not the government. The bill of rights was and still is important.
Folks around here are struggling, because Tom Wolf’s Agenda for cities is great for our rural communities. Rep. Tommy Sankey claims to have grown up around here and to represent our values yet has no political agenda in mind for any of his constituents. That is where most folks should draw the line. Honesty is what is needed for those confused about what they must do, because this state government has been wasting lavishly on taxpayers’ dime and now they tell the taxpayer what to do?
We need to hold politicians accountable. Educate yourselves and read our Pennsylvania Constitution at the very least. Many folks who share in my views are not willing to stand up alone to go against the grain and defend those rights and freedoms unless they have a voice who is willing to say it for them.
Paul Demko
Osceola Mills