Theron G. “Terry” Noble, DuBois, serving his third term as the Democratic State Committee person for Clearfield County, was again elected to serve as chairman of its Rural Caucus.
Noble founded the Rural Caucus in 2015 with the mission of bringing to the Democratic State Committee issues which affect the rural residents of Pennsylvania and to seek policy initiatives to resolve those issues.
Noble said the Rural Caucus’s “Life Your Way, Rural PA” program has “the much needed message for the Democratic Party in the rural areas.”
The proposed policy initiative for widespread development of senior living communities can provide the economic engine for the Life your Way, Rural PA program, he said, adding, “All politicians say they want to create jobs, but few say how they are going to do it. This policy initiative answers how.”
Noble added that, over the past 30 years, while Pennsylvania’s population has grown 16 percent, its senior population has grown by more than 80 percent. “This program merely captures what is already happening and, with climate change, as the more traditional retirement places such as Florida and Arizona become less habitable, Pennsylvania can anticipate growth while our mountains provide the greatest natural protection for needed infrastructure.”
“The Democratic Party has always been about jobs providing livable wages,” Noble said. “Somehow this message got lost in 2016 and before. The Democratic Party and the Rural Caucus are bringing it back. In 2016, Candidate Trump told the urban areas ‘You keeping voting Democratic while you have no jobs, no education and your buildings are falling down, what do you have to lose?’ but this holds even truer for the rural areas. We keep sending Republicans to Harrisburg and Washington DC while our buildings crumble before our eyes and our way life ceases,” he said.
Noble was also elected to the Executive Committee for the Democratic State Committee.
