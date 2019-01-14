Norma Bernadine Cicciarelli, 96, of Rimersburg, passed away Friday, January 11, 2019, at her home.
Born April 7, 1922, in Donegal Township, Butler County, she was the daughter of Norman Line Mortimer and Julia Ireta (Double) Mortimer.
Mrs. Cicciarelli graduated from Rimersburg High School in 1940 and attended Duff’s Business School in Kittanning.
Along with her husband, Adam, she owned and operated Riphco (Rimersburg Plumbing and Heating Company) for many years, which is still a local family-owned business today.
She was a member of St. Richard’s Roman Catholic Church where she belonged to the Rosary Society and worked for many church functions.
Mrs. Cicciarelli was an avid reader and enjoyed working on jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Organic gardening was one of her favorite hobbies and she was also a gifted quilter.
She was a hard worker who never complained. As a child of the Great Depression, she was very frugal with her own possessions but was exceedingly generous when it came to the needs of others.
Mrs. Cicciarelli leaves behind to cherish her memory, her sons, James Cicciarelli and his wife, Margaret, of Rimersburg, Alan Cicciarelli of Rimersburg, Eric Cicciarelli of Rimersburg, Lee Cicciarelli and his wife, Sandy, of Rimersburg, and Chris Cicciarelli and his wife, Patty, of New Bethlehem; daughters, Elissa Litsch and her husband, Cliff, of St. Louis, Mo., and Elaine Cicciarelli of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Tina Morgan and husband, David, Jamie Cicciarelli and wife, Jodi, Lance Cicciarelli and wife, Lanette, Erica Cicciarelli, Liza Rhode and husband, Nathan, Michelle Phillips and husband, Bryan, Denys Joliff and husband, Donnie, Bradley Cicciarelli and wife, Jamie, Monica Cicciarelli and husband, Eric Solzer, Maria Cicciarelli, Adam Cicciarelli, Alise Exley and husband, Jason, and Ian Cicciarelli; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard Mortimer of Tionesta, and Ronald Mortimer of New Bedford; and a sister, Sally McCanna of Rimersburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband, Adam Carl Cicciarelli; a son, Jon Cicciarelli; a brother, Jim Mortimer; and two sisters, Dorothy Holly and Mary McNaughton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions can be made in Mrs. Cicciarelli’s honor to Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, P.O. Box 359, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.