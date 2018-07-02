Norma Lee Bailey, 89, of Mayport, died peacefully on Friday, June 29, 2018, at Clarion Hospital.
Born March 31, 1929, in Greenville, Ohio, she was the daughter of Julian Irvin Thompson and Marcella Grace Burke Thompson Wagner and step-father Martin A. Wagner.
She married Roger M. Bailey of Rimersburg, who survives. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage.
Mrs. Bailey and her husband moved to a farm in North Freedom in 1953 where they lived, farmed, milked cows and began their family. She was a homemaker and a hard worker, cooking, gardening, canning, helping with farm work and caring for three children. It was said she sewed around the world as she made all the clothing for the children.
She attended the North Freedom United Methodist Church and was committed to attending even when her health began to fail. Mrs. Bailey was very active in the church. She was church historian, Sunday School teacher, and served on many other committees of the church through the years.
Mrs. Bailey was a very strong woman, spending time raising her family and loving them unconditionally. She was happiest spending time with her family. She enjoyed many activities throughout her life: reading, crocheting, photography, crafting, camping and boating. She was also an animal lover and always enjoyed caring for them. She enjoyed traveling to various craft shows displaying the items they made with her daughter and granddaughter for many years.
In addition to her husband, survivors include two daughters, Linda Barnacastle and her husband, David, of Brookville, and Debra Hoover and her husband, Bradley, of Mayport; two granddaughters, Jaime Peffer and fiance, Jason Asher, of Mayport, and Cara Hoover of New York, N.Y.; a grandson, Kyle Hoover of Mayport; and a great-granddaughter, McKenzie Peffer of Mayport.
In addition to her parents and step-father, she was preceded in death by a son, Ronald L. Bailey; and a step-sister, Rebecca "Becky" Delaney.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 2, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday July 3, at the Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in the funeral home with the Rev. Ken Duffee officiating.
Interment will follow in North Freedom UM Cemetery, Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.
The family suggests that donations be made to the North Freedom UM Cemetery, in care of Debra Hoover, 284 Nolf Rd., Mayport, PA 16240.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
