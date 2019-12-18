Weather Alert

FAST MOVING BANDS OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL BRING A BRIEF BURST OF HEAVIER SNOW TO NORTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA THROUGH 1230 PM. THE SNOW WILL COME DOWN HARD FOR A BRIEF TIME AND GUSTY WINDS WILL CAUSE POOR VISIBILITY. WHILE SNOW AMOUNTS WILL NOT BE REAL HEAVY, THE COMBINATION OF THE RATE OF FALL OF THE SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS WILL LIKELY PRODUCE POOR TRAVEL CONDITIONS AT TIMES. PERSONS TRAVELING THIS MORNING SHOULD BE ALERT FOR A WIDE RANGE OF CONDITIONS.