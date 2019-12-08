BROOKVILLE — If this weekend’s appearance at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament is any indication, the North Clarion She-Wolves have a promising season ahead of them.
Gunning for their fourth straight District 9 Class 1A title, North Clarion got off to a solid start with a pair of convincing wins to take the tournament title. After Friday’s 48-8 rout of Clearfield, North Clarion blitzed the host Lady Raiders 54-33 Saturday night.
She-Wolves senior forward and Clarion University recruit Abby Gatesman had a huge game against Brookville, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 15 rebounds while dishing out nine assists. She finished with five steals and blocked at least six shots, although that stat isn’t official.
Gatesman was obviously the tournament MVP with teammates Gabby Schmader and Mackenzie Bauer joining her on the all-tournament team. Bauer scored 10 points while Schmader finished with seven points. Hayley Sherman finished with nine points and five rebounds.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 7-3 lead to start the game and held on to a 13-12 lead after the first quarter before North Clarion outscored them, 14-2, in the second quarter. Brookville missed all 10 shots from the floor in the second quarter and when Madison Johnson’s three-point play got the Lady Raiders within 29-18 just over a minute into the second half, it ended a stretch of over 10 minutes that saw Brookville fail to hit a shot from the field.
The Lady Raiders wound up 10-for-40 from the field and 11-for-26 from the foul line.
Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler scored 12 and 10 points respectively to lead Brookville. Both of those players were also named to the all-tournament team.
North Clarion’s lead reached as many as 24 points in the third quarter at the 3:01 mark and it lead 45-25 going into the fourth quarter.
CONSOLATION
C-L 40, Clearfield 37
In Saturday’s first game, the Lady Lions trailed 30-21 with 2:59 left in the third quarter before rallying for a third-place win over Clearfield.
Frances Milliron’s basket with 2:26 left in regulation put the Lady Lions up for good at 37-35. Milliron hit one of two free throws at 1:46 and 43.4 seconds left and Kendall Dunn made it 40-35 with another 1-for-2 effort at the line with 15.5 seconds left before Clearfield added a basket as time ran out.
Dunn led the Lady Lions with 13 points off the bench while all-tournamet player Janelle Pezzuti scored 10 points. Milliron finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
For Clearfield, Megan Durandetta scored 12 of her 16 points on four 3-pointers in the first half. Emma Hipps had 10 points while Tesa Miller scored five points and hauled down a game-high 16 rebounds.
C-L, after turning over the ball 39 times in Friday’s loss to Brookville, forced 35 Clearfield turnovers and gave it away 25 times.
The Lady Lions were 10-for-27 from the foul line while Clearfield was 6-for-19 from the charity stripe.
In Friday’s games:
Brookville 80,
C-L 40
In Friday’s first-round matchup, the Lady Raiders led from start to finish cruised to a 40-point win on the strength of forcing 39 C-L turnovers.
Four players reached double figures for the Lady Raiders, including 16 points apiece from Morgan Johnson and Marcy Schindler. Elizabeth Wonderling scored 14 points while Alayna Haight finished with 12 points, scoring 10 in the fourth quarter with two 3-pointers.
Also for the Lady Raiders, Lauren Hergert scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Madison Johnson had six points and six rebounds.
Janelle Pezzuti reached double figures for the Lady Lions with 14 points. Sarah Acree scored eight points and Frances Milliron added seven points.
The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first 42 seconds of the game, but Pezzuti’s basket with 53 seconds left in the first quarter actually got the Lady Lions within 18-13.
But from there, it was all Brookville which led 37-19 at the half and 55-30 after three quarters before extending to the PIAA’s Mercy Rule margin of 40 points in the final seconds of the game.
North Clarion 48,
Clearfield 8
In the first game of the weekend, the She-Wolves jumped out to a 31-2 halftime lead and won a lopsided affair and also getting the PIAA’s Mercy Rule running clock late in the third quarter.
North Clarion forced 27 Lady Bison turnovers and got balanced scoring led by Mackenzie Bauer’s 13 points while Gabby Schmader finished with 10 points. Abby Gatesman and Haley Sherman scored nine and eight points respectively.
Megan Durandetta scored three points for the Lady Bison, all of them coming on a 3-pointer.