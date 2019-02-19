BROOKVILLE — The Elk County Catholic and North Clarion girls basketball teams met in the District 9 Class A playoffs for third time in four years Tuesday evening, and for the second straight year it was North Clarion that come out on top.
The third-seeded She-Wolves, who jumped out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter, held off a fourth-quarter comeback bid by the Lady Crusaders and advanced to the semifinals with a 54-48 victory at Brookville High School.
North Clarion beat ECC in last year’s semifinals (43-31) on its way to winning the title, while the Lady Crusaders notched a 46-43 victory against the She-Wolves in the 2016 semifinals.
Elk County (11-12), which trailed by as many as 13 points early in the second quarter Tuesday, fought back to take the lead twice (36-34, 38-36) late in the third quarter and again in the fourth (43-42) on a 3-pointer by senior Sady VanAlstine.
However, North Clarion took the lead for good (47-45) on a hoop by Haley Sherman with 3:16 to play. A trey by VanAlstine with two minutes to go gave ECC some life as the Lady Crusaders got back within a point at 49-48.
North Clarion then went back up three on a bucket by Mackenzie Bauer before Lady Crusader junior Taylor Newton had a wide open look from behind the arc with a minute remaining to tie the game.
Newton’s shot bounced off the rim, and the She-Wolves proceeded to make 3 of 4 free throws in the closing minute to seal their eight-point victory, which guaranteed North Clarion a trip to states.
The 3-point attempt by Newton was one of the few shots that didn’t fall in the game for the junior, who finished with a game-high 22 points to go along with eight rebounds.
Newton put together that effort despite picking up two fouls in the first five minutes of the game. Elk County coach Ken Pistner elected to leave Newton on the floor, and she rewarded her coach with a great performance. She didn’t pick up her third foul until the 4:58 mark of the fourth quarter.
Maddie Kear added 13 points and VanAlstine nine in what proved to be the final game for ECC’s only seniors.
“We got down early, and that’s been our MO this season,” said Pistner. “We’re usually a second-half team, and we were again tonight. We played hard, and that was a really good girls basketball game tonight.
“It was fun coaching it and extremely disappointing that we lost. We had two seniors (Kear, VanAlstine) that played really well tonight, and Taylor had her normal big game. She was just phenomenal tonight.
“We had a couple turnovers late, and a couple bounces went the other way. I t old the kids, this should have been a semifinal game. This shouldn’t have been a quarterfinal, but give credit to North Clarion. They played a good. We’re two evenly matched teams, and it went their way tonight.”
As close as things finished, they certainly didn’t start that way for ECC as North Clarion raced out to a 17-7 lead after one quarter on a balanced scoring attack. Five different She-Wolves scored in the quarter, with Sherman’s five points leading the way.
The She-Wolves pushed that lead to 13 (22-9) early in the second quarter on a hoop by Abby Gatesman and a trey from Gabby Carll. Just when it looked like North Clarion had all the momentum, ECC came alive and put together a 16-7 run to end the half to get within four points (29-25) at the break.
Kear jump-started that run with a 3-pointer and pair of free throws. Newton added four points in the spurt (6 in the quarter), while VanAlstine and Julia Aikens added 3-pointers. Aikens’ trey came from well outside the 3-point line at the final buzzer.
Elk County carried that momentum into the second half where it opened the third quarter with an 11-5 spurt to take its first lead of the night at 36-34. Newton had six points in the run, completing an old-fashion 3-point play to put ECC on top.
The teams traded scores from there, with a pair of hoops by Gatesman helping North Clarion pull even at 38-38 after three quarters. Gatesman led North Clarion with 20 points.
That set the stage for the fourth quarter, where the Lady Crusaders fell just short of completing its comeback bid from that early 13-point deficit.
North Clarion (17-6) advances to play the winner of a quarterfinal game between second-seeded Coudersport and seventh-seeded Northern Potter scheduled to be played today.
The other semifinal has top-seeded Johnsonburg — which had a bye —battling fifth-seeded Otto-Eldred. The Lady Terrors upended fourth-seeded Cameron County, 36-32, Tuesday night.
